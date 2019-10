Britain's Dominic King finshes last in the men's 50km walk but is in jubilant mood as he makes his way down the finishing straight on The Mall high-fiving fans.

King's finishing time was four hours 15 minutes five seconds, more than 39 minutes behind the winner, Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin, who took gold and set a new Olympic record of 3:35.59.

