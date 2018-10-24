Commentator Michael Johnson dubbed Manteo Mitchell "a great team-mate to have", after Mitchell revealed he ran the last 200m of the Olympic men's 4x400m relay heats with a broken left leg.

Mitchell still managed to finish the opening lap in 46.1 seconds as the US team, also featuring Joshua Mance, Tony McQuay and Bryshon Nellum, went on to set a qualifying time of two minutes, 58.87 seconds and qualify for the final.

