Usain Bolt powers to victory in the 200m final to become the first man to successfully defend both Olympic sprint titles.

Bolt, who retained his 100m crown on Sunday, led home a Jamaica one-two-three in a time of 19.32 seconds.

Yohan Blake took silver in 19.44, with Warren Weir in third.

Watch the full race on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

