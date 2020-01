Charlotte Dujardin wins Britain's second dressage gold medal of London 2012 with a remarkable individual victory.

Competing to movie themes including The Great Escape and Live and Let Die, the 27-year-old aboard Valegro defeated the Netherlands' Adelinde Cornelissen.

Her team-mate Laura Bechtolsheimer won bronze.

Watch a full replay of the individual dressage final on the BBC Sport interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.