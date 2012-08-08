French boxer rages after defeat

Frenchman Alexis Vastine is denied victory and a place in the men's welterweight semi-finals after narrowly losing to top-seeded Taras Shelestyuk of Ukraine at the ExCel Arena.

Vastine, who was also denied a win in the Beijing semi-final four years ago, was furious at the decision, lashed out in rage, then staged a sit in.

World champion Shelestyuk will now face Great Britain's Fred Evans in the semi-finals.

Watch Vastine's fight in full on BBC Sport's interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.