Brazil are through to the final of the Olympic football tournament after beating South Korea 3-0.

Two goals in eight minutes from the tournament's top scorer Leandro Damiao ended South Korea's chances, after Romulo had put the Brazilians ahead in the first half.

Brazil, who have never won an Olympic gold in men's football, will face Mexico in the final.

