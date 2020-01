Mexico reach their first ever Olympic final after coming from behind to beat Japan 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Japan took the lead with a ferocious shot from Yuki Otsu, but Marco Fabian levelled with just over half an hour played.

A stunning goal from Oribe Peralta gave the Mexicans the lead before substitute Javier Cortes scored late into injury time to secure the win.

