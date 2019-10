Dutch gymnast Epke Zonderland competes in Sunday's men's bars finals, watch his Olympic gold medal-winning performance that stunned the crowd at the London 2012 Games.

The 26-year-old Dutchman pulled off the most difficult release combination - a Cassina to Kovacs to Kolman - in a spectacular performance to score 16.533 and claim his first Olympic title.

Watch full replay via BBC Sport Interactive Player

Available to UK users only.