Jason Kenny holds off the challenge of triple world champion Gregory Bauge of France to claim gold in the men's sprint.

Kenny, 24, becomes only the second British man to win gold in the event, after Sir Chris Hoy's triumph in Beijing in 2008.

Kenny took silver behind Hoy in Beijing, but was preferred to him under the one-rider-per-nation rule introduced for the 2012 Games.

