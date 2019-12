Watch Usain Bolt storm to a 100m victory with Jamaican commentary.

Bolt, who successfully defended his 100m crown won with a time of 9.63 seconds, a new Olympic record.

Compatriot Yohan Blake won silver with a time of 9.75secs, while American Justin Gatlin claimed bronze in 9.79secs.

Watch the Sunday's athletics on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.