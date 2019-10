A 34-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after a bottle was thrown at the start of the men's Olympic 100m final on Sunday night.

Scotland Yard said Ashley Gill-Webb, of Cornmill Court, Leeds, would appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.

John, who was sitting three feet away from the man, told BBC Radio 5 live's Tony Livesey what he saw happen.

