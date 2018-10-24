BBC commentators Colin Jackson, Michael Johnson and Denise Lewis can hardly contain their excitement as Mo Farah wins the 10,000m Olympic gold.

Farah stormed to victory in 27 minutes 30.42 seconds to seal an extraordinary night for British athletics in the Olympic stadium.

