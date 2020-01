Great Britain's Mo Farah is determined to complete an Olympic golden double by winning the 5,000 and 10,000m at London 2012.

Farah moved to the USA to work under marathon legend Alberto Salazar in a bid to improve on his showing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he was knocked out of the 5,000m before the final.

Farah runs in the 10,000m at London 2012 on Saturday at 21:15 (BST).

