Japan beat Egypt 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the men's football tournament at the London 2012 Olympics.

Egypt trailed 1-0 to a goal from Kensuke Nagai, and were reduced to ten men just before the break when Saadeldin Saad was sent off.

Japan added to their tally with strikes from Maya Yoshida and Yuki Otsu.

