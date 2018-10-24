A photograph is required to separate Nicola Spirig of Switzerland and Sweden's Lisa Norden following a dramatic sprint finish to the women's Olympic triathlon in Hyde Park.

The dead-heat after nearly two hours of intense competition was a fitting finale to the contest, with Australian Erin Densham just two seconds behind in third and Britain's Helen Jenkins finishing fifth after her challenge faded during the closing stages.

You can watch the whole of the women's triathlon via our interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.