Britain's men win the gold medal and set a new world record in the team pursuit at the velodrome in London.

Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Pete Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas set a time of three minutes 51.659 seconds to win the 4km event ahead of the Australians and break the record they set in the semi-final.

