Great Britain's Karina Bryant says she feels like she has done herself justice, after beating Ukraine's Iryna Kindzerska to win bronze in the over 78kg women's judo event at the London 2012 Olympics.

Bryant missed out on the final after being beaten by Japan's Mika Sugimoto in the semi-final.

She had earlier won through three rounds to secure her place in the last four and has now won GB's second judo medal in 24 hours, following Gemma Gibbon's silver success on Thursday.

