Helen Glover and Heather Stanning win Great Britain's first gold of the London 2012 Olympics in the women's pair at Eton Dorney.

The world silver medallists clocked a time of seven minutes 27.13 seconds to become the first British female rowers to win an Olympic title.

Australia claimed silver and New Zealand the bronze in front of a capacity crowd.

Watch a full replay of the women's pair final here.

Available to UK users only.