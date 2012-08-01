Wiggins wins historic time trial gold

  • From the section Olympics

Bradley Wiggins dominates the time trial to secure a sensational gold and claim a British record seventh Olympic medal.

The 32-year-old, who became the Tour de France's first British winner on 22 July, is the first man to win the yellow jersey and Olympic gold in the same year after an imperious performance in the 44km time trial at Hampton Court.

It is Wiggins's fourth Olympic gold and his seventh medal in all, surpassing Sir Steve Redgrave's British record haul. BBC Sports Drew Savage reports.

