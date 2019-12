USA come back from 2-0 down to beat France 4-2 on the opening day of the women's football at the Olympics.

Gaetane Thiney and Marie-Laure Delie gave France a surprise two-goal lead against the reigning Olympic champions.

Abby Wambach pulled one back almost immediately for the USA before two goals from Alex Morgan and a Carli Lloyd strike rounded off the USA comeback.

