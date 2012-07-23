Lochte's Florida training base

Michael Phelps underlined his position as king of the pool with a record-breaking eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. But fellow US swimmer Ryan Lochte threatens to steal his limelight in London after dazzling at the 2009 and 2011 World Championships.

The pair will go head-to-head in both the 200m and 400m individual medley events, with Phelps revealing that Lochte has given him great motivation as he attempts to add another seven Olympic gold medals to his collection.

In 2010, BBC Olympic sport's reporter Nick Hope was given exclusive access to Lochte's training base at the University of Florida in Gainesville, USA.