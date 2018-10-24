Can Anyone Beat Bolt?

BBC Three meets five of the men hoping to challenge Usain Bolt for the men's 100m title on 5 August at London 2012.

The top contenders are Jamaica's Yohan Blake, the current world champion, who is Bolt's training partner and strongest challenger; Asafa Powell, often the forgotten man of Jamaican sprinting, but still the last man to hold the world record before Bolt; Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin, who lead the American charge hitting top form when it matters most; and Europe's best hope, the Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre, who is proving that white men can sprint and take on the very best.

This film follows the fortunes of the world's best sprinters as they prepare for that ultimate showdown at the London Olympics, from the supremely confident superstar Bolt to his focused, sometimes shy, rivals, determined to prove that Bolt is just a man.

