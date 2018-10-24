Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee wins the World Series Triathlon in Kitzbuehel on his return to injury, brother Jonny finishing in second place.

Alistair was fifth after the swim but got away as the run began with Jonny taking up second place with neither being caught.

Alistair suffered an Achilles tendon tear in February and missed the first three races of the season. Kitzbuehel is expected to be the Brownlee brothers' last event before the Olympic race in Hyde Park.

