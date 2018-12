Two-time world champion Alistair Brownlee marks his return from an Achilles tendon injury by claiming a shared victory with brother Jonny at the Blenheim sprint triathlon in Oxfordshire.

After the race, Alistair admits to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that he had been nervous about his first competition of the year and says the pair would love to be able to share the podium at London 2012.

On Saturday, both brothers were named in the six-strong Team GB triathlon squad for this summer's Olympic Games.