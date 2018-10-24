GB heptathlete Jess Ennis has admitted to the BBC she was "quite surprised" to hear a UKA leading official thought she was overweight, stressing the importance of being a role model to young women.

Ennis also says her excitement over the London Olympics is "bigger than ever", adding that she feels in "great shape" going into the Games.

Ennis tells BBC Sport's Nick Hope that breaking the British record in winning the Hypo event in Austria was a "brilliant" start to her season, but admits she may have to score even more points in London to win gold.