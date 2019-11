Kristian Thomas's routine on the high bar is enough to seal a first ever team gold medal at the European Gymnastics Championships for Great Britain in Montpellier.

Thomas says he did not allow nerves to get to him, while team-mate Louis Smith says the experience is "positive" preparation for London 2012.

Britain finished with a score of 266.296 from their 18 routines, 0.761 points ahead of the Russian team, who made costly errors.

