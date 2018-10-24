Gary Lineker explains how to use the new-look BBC Sport internet video specifically designed for the London 2012 Olympics.

BBC Sport will be broadcasting more than 2,500 hours of live action from the Olympic Games.

There will be up to 24 online streams to choose from - so you can choose the sport or event that most interests you.

To deliver this unprecedented level of output, the BBC is building a host of new functionalities for its video player.

It was unveiled at the BBC's Olympics launch, where the sport-by-sport commentating line up across TV and Radio was also announced.

Available to UK users only.