Britain's Tessa Sanderson wins the javelin at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, beating rival Fatima Whitbread into bronze.

The 28-year-old broke the Olympic record with her first round throw in the final of 69.56 metres, enough to win Gold.

Sanderson represented Britain in the javelin competition at every one of the six Olympics from 1976 to 1996.

