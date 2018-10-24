Packer wins 800m gold in Tokyo

Britain's Ann Packer wins the 800m title at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in a world record time, having raced the distance only seven times before.

The 22-year-old travelled to Tokyo hoping to win her favourite event, the 400m, but was beaten into second place by Australian Betty Cuthbert.

Packer's speed as a sprinter proved invaluable in the longer event as she passed France's Maryvonne Dupureur in the final straight to become the first British woman to win an Olympic track gold.

