BBC Sport looks back at swimmer Rebecca Adlington's Olympic victories in the Women's 400m and 800m in Beijing 2008.

Having claimed the women's 400m freestyle, the then 19-year-old destroyed the rest of the field as she finished 2.12 seconds inside the previous world best.

Adlington became the first British woman to claim gold since Anita Lonsbrough in 1960 with her 400m freestyle victory, and success in the 800m freestyle makes her the most successful British swimmer of the last 100 years.

