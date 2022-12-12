Ballyronan open water swimming club founder Mary O'Hagan is one of eight finalist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Unsung Hero

Mary struggled with depression and anxiety after the birth of her first two children, who were born blind. She struggled with her mental health during subsequent pregnancies and began cold water swimming to improve her health - both physically and mentally.

After reaping the benefits, Mary has gone on to become a qualified mental health swim coach and she set up the Ballyronan Bluetits open water swimming club two years ago for the local community to enjoy.

The winner will be revealed live on air on BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 on Wednesday 21 December from 6.45pm on BBC One.