Teenage hockey player Anna Pim is one of eight UK finalists for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Unsung Hero.

The 18-year-old set up the 'At the Heart of the Game' campaign, which teaches young people how to use defibrillators and perform CPR in hockey clubs across Northern Ireland.

The winner will be revealed live on air on BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 on Wednesday 21 December from 6.45pm on BBC One.