All-Ireland Final defeat a 'bitter lesson' for Galway - Joyce

Galway boss Padraic Joyce admits his side's All-Ireland Football Final defeat by Kerry is a "bitter lesson" after letting a two-point lead slip to eventually lose by four.

Aiming to clinch a first All-Ireland title since 2001, the Tribesmen led by one at the break and stretched their lead out to two before succumbing to Kerry's scoring power.

"It's a bitter lesson for us and we're so disappointed," said Joyce, who won two All-Irelands with Galway as a player.

"Don't think we're happy to be beaten by a few points because that's not what we came up to do."

