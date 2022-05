Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says his side have to go and enjoy the Europa Conference League play-off final against Glentoran at The Oval on Friday night.

The Inver Reds will take on the Glens for a place in Europe after they beat Coleraine 2-0 in their semi-final at Inver Park, with the Glens seeing off Glenavon by the same scoreline at The Oval.

