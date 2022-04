Last season's league runners-up Cliftonville move top of the Women's Premiership with a thumping 6-0 win over Derry City at Solitude.

The hosts were three up at half-time thanks to goals from Danielle Maxwell, Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Marissa Callaghan.

Callaghan scored another after the break with Caitlin McGuinness adding two more .