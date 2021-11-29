Special Olympics and GAA volunteering earns McGuigan Unsung Hero award

Brian McGuigan's contribution to the recently-founded East Belfast GAA club and his volunteering with two local Special Olympics clubs makes him BBC Sport NI's 2021 Unsung Hero.

The Dungiven native already had plenty on his sporting plate with his Special Olympics commitments at the Belfast-based Titanic Tigers club he helped establish 16 years ago when he spied a tweet last year asking for people interested in getting involved with a new GAA club in East Belfast.

Since then he has become "an inspiration" to everyone connected with the new GAA club in addition to helping found another second Special Olympic club in his home town which is attracting athletes from far and wide.