'This is for them' - Hampsey hails fans as thousands turn out for Tyrone homecoming

Thousands of fans gather in Omagh's Healy Park for Tyrone's homecoming after their impressive All-Ireland Championship success.

The Red Hands, led by joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, defeated Mayo 2-14 to 0-15 in Saturday's final at Croke Park in Dublin.

"I didn't expect there to be such a big crowd. It is great to have the Tyrone supporters here, they have put in their hard-earned money. This is for them," captain Padraig Hampsey said as the players enjoyed a lap of honour around the pitch.