'I'm mad about it' - Future stars ready for pony racing event

This weekend more than 150 jockeys will compete for a podium place at a North West Pony Association event.

The event, which takes place in Moira, County Down, came about in response to the cancellation of the annual Dingle pony meet for a second year running and over a thousand spectators are expect to turn up to watch aspiring riders across the two-day event.

Eleven-year-old Kian 'Tubbs' McNally hopes the competition will be the start of his journey to become a champion jockey.