The final call could be ringing for Barry's Amusements in Portrush, a 95-year-old holiday institution on the north coast.

For almost 100 years, the site's rollercoasters, fairground rides and arcades have entertained generations of families.

However, the 2.23-acre seafront site has now been sold to one of Northern Ireland's richest men, property developer Michael Herbert, and is likely to be used for housing.

Barry's first opened in Portrush in 1926, after Evelyn Chipperfield and Francesco Trufelli, members of two circus families, met in Ireland and later married.

BBC News NI takes a look back at the history of one of Northern Ireland's iconic childhood locations.