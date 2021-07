Derry withstand a Sligo fightback to secure a 0-28 to 2-17 win at Owenbeg and in Saturday's Christy Ring Cup semi-final.

The Oak Leafers led by nine points early in the second half before Joe McHugh and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch netted for the Yeats county.

Cormac O'Doherty hit 0-12 for Derry as the Ulster side made the decider for the first time since 2015.