'Good to get across the line' - Monaghan's Corey on Clones win

Farney selector Vinny Corey says he is "pretty happy" with the 1-21 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh after recent disappointments in the Ulster SFC.

Corey also provided an update on injuries sustained by Conor McManus and Darren Hughes in the quarter-final victory at Clones.

Monaghan will play the winners of Sunday's game between Armagh and Antrim in the semi-finals in a fortnight.