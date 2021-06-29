BBC Sport

'The system is unfair' - Canavan and McConville on potential inter-county changes

Ulster footballing greats Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan discuss the potential implications of a restructured inter-county Championship.

The pair appear on this week's edition of The GAA Social alongside GAA President Larry McCarthy, who expects proposals to drastically change the format of the inter-county season to be seriously explored at a Special Congress in the autumn.

