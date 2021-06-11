'Humbled and very proud for mum and dad' - emotional Jeffrey on being appointed MBE

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he is humbled and very proud for his mother and father after being appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Jeffrey was given the honour for services to football and community relations, while Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to women's football.

"If I can help and be of some use then I have tried to do that. Football and the services to the community go very much hand in hand. A big part of me is serving others so to be recognised is phenomenal," said Jeffrey.