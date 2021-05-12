Michael Rutter occupied the top step of the podium in 2008 - riding the machine he rode on British short circuits which bore the name of the North West 200 to help publicise the event.

He outmanoeuvred previous leaders Guy Martin and John McGuinness on the last lap to give the Kennedy Group sponsored North West 200 Ducati team a victory at its home event.

