Alastair Seeley equalled Robert Dunlop's record of 15 North West 200 wins by coming home first in the only Superbike race to be staged in 2015.

Mounted on a Tyco BMW, Seeley came out on top in the five-lap race after a compelling final lap battle, with Ian Hutchinson taking second and Bruce Anstey third.

The win was Seeley's third in the Superbike class at the meeting - another would follow in 2017 to take his overall tally to four.