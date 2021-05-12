Steve Plater executes a daring last-gasp double overtake to take victory on his Yamaha in the second Superbike race of 2008.

Australian Cameron Donald was the leader for part of this race but as Michael Rutter tried to pass him, Plater passed both riders to claim a hat-trick of wins.

Plater's double the following year would prove to be his last wins over the Triangle, his final career tally standing at eight.