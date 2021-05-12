Michael Dunlop was in record-breaking form again in 2016 as he set a new lap benchmark for the circuit, which still stands, on his way to a dominant victory on the Hawk BMW.

Michael Rutter and Ian Hutchinson enjoyed spells at the head of affairs but Michael moved to the front on the fourth lap with a new outright lap record of 123.207mph.

The Ballymoney rider was leading by over five seconds when the red flag came out after Bruce Anstey came off at Church Corner, with the result declared on the fourth lap placings.

A fifth North West win for Dunlop, with Hutchinson and Rutter completing the rostrum positions.