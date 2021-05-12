Despite having to settle for second behind his brother in the first Superbike outing, 2014 proved to be a memorable year for Michael Dunlop as he won the Superstock race and the second Superbike event, picking up the prestigious Robert Dunlop Man-of-the-Meeting Trophy, named in honour of his late father.

Dunlop had never ridden his Hawk Racing BMW before arriving at the North West but broke the lap record on his way to the front of the pack in the day's feature race.

Ultimately, he held off the challenge of early leader Josh Brookes and Alastair Seeley, taking victory over the Australian with three seconds to spare. Brookes had the consolation of ending up with the new lap record.