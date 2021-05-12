This 2014 Superbike success has become a particularly poignant one given William Dunlop's subsequent untimely death at the Skerries road races in 2018.

The race, reduced to five laps and run in wet conditions, yielded William's sole Superbike win at an international road race following a titanic struggle with brother Michael.

Aboard a Tyco Suzuki, William enjoyed a five-second lead after three laps while his brother fought his way through from seventh to second place, before taking the lead at Metropole on the final lap on his BMW.

William dived up the inside at Juniper chicane and held off Michael's challenge to take victory by 0.545 seconds.