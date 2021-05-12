After securing a number of podium finishes, Steve Plater finally took his place on the top step of the podium in Superbike race one in 2006 and made it two in a day in the premier class by triumphing in race two.

In the day's first Superbike race, Plater ended ended lap one in seventh place, some six seconds in arrears, but gained ground throughout to take the chequered flag after Rutter crashed out at Juniper chicane. Bruce Anstey was just 0.37 seconds behind in runner-up spot.

Race Two later in the day saw both Rutter and Plater break the lap record several times as they diced for the lead, but Plater's eventual benchmark at over 124mph on his final circuit proved enough to take victory.

